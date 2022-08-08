Madison gas prices drop nearly 20 cents/gallon in the past week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison gas prices have come down nearly two dimes per gallon in the past week, a new report indicates Monday.

GasBuddy stated that Madison’s average gas price hit $3.58 per gallon Monday, a drop of 19.3 cents compared to last week. The company’s survey of over 200 stations in the city found that the cheapest gas in Madison was $3.38 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was still under the $4 mark at $3.99.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said that the national average is on track to drop below $4 soon.

“By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less,” De Haan said.

He did warn that the decline may not last forever.

“While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption,” De Haan said.

While gas is 75 cents cheaper than where it stood a month ago in Madison, it’s still at one of the highest averages reported in the last decade for this date. Aug. 8, 2013, reported the same average as Monday, $3.58 per gallon, while the only year higher in the last 10 years was Aug. 8, 2012 at $3.94 per gallon. Every other year since 2013 was cheaper.

August 8, 2021: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

August 8, 2020: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

August 8, 2019: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

August 8, 2018: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

August 8, 2017: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

August 8, 2016: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 8, 2015: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

August 8, 2014: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

August 8, 2013: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

August 8, 2012: $3.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

