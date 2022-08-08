Packers Foundation awards impact grants to nonprofit groups around the state

Over a million dollars in grants were awarded to seven nonprofit groups in Brown, Dane and...
Over a million dollars in grants were awarded to seven nonprofit groups in Brown, Dane and Milwaukee counties.(Green Bay Packers)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers Foundation announced Monday that is awarded impact grants to nonprofit organizations across the state.

Over a million dollars in grants were awarded to seven nonprofit groups in Brown, Dane and Milwaukee counties.

The Packers Foundation has been awarding impact grants since 2013, but the $1.35 million in grants awarded this week is a record total amount awarded at one time for the impact grant program.

The grants varied in amounts. All the grants, with the exception of one, are matching grants, meaning the organization must raise the same amount of money in order to secure the donation.

“We are proud to award these grants to seven different worthy organizations throughout the state of Wisconsin,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said. “We have been fortunate to be able to enhance our charitable giving through the Packers Foundation since our impact grant program began, and we’re pleased to award these significant donations to these nonprofits.”

The Center for Black Excellence and Culture in Dane County received a $250,000 matching grant that will be used for building The Center, which will showcase and nurture Black talent and contributions. This is the first Packers Foundation grant awarded to a Dane County organization.

Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation in Milwaukee County also received a $250,000 matching grant for their Let Us Play project.

Five Brown County nonprofit organizations were awarded grants, including:

  • Curative Connections, Inc. was awarded a $250,000 matching grant for their Yesteryear Village project.
  • Syble Hopp School received a $100,000 grant for their vocational/community training space equipment.
  • Bellin Health Foundation Inc. received a $250,000 matching grant for their neonatal intensive care unit and maternity project.
  • Golden House Inc. received a $200,000 matching grant to help in building a new, larger facility to increase capacity and outreach office space.
  • Friends of the Fox River Trail received a $50,000 matching grant for trail repairs and enhancements.

The Packers Foundation has disbursed a total of $7.9 million through impact grants since the program began in 2013.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County
Speed limits to change on John Nolen Dr.
Madison cutting speed limits on 2 major roads this month

Latest News

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to avoid a section of Beaver Dam on Monday...
Beaver Dam tactical situation resolved
Arrest made
Juneau Co. woman accused of several drug charges after search
Wisconsin and Iowa food banks to receive nearly 50,000 meals
Sundial on display in Janesville
Sundial on display in Janesville