Relief for a Fitchburg family after missing daughter returned home

Mayra Vargas said she is grateful to all those who helped her search for her daughter.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Relief is what a Fitchburg family felt after their daughter returned home Saturday night.

According to Fitchburg police, before Marcela Suazo Vargas was declared missing Saturday, she was last seen in the 5400 block of Williamsburg Way in Fitchburg Friday around 7 p.m.

Police gave an update Saturday that said that 24-year-old Vargas was brought home safe and sound around 7:45 p.m.

Vargas’s brother Jonathan said Marcela came home in a police squad car, but they are still waiting on more information from the Fitchburg Police Department.

Marcela’s mother Mayra Vargas said she is happy her daughter is home.

“I already feel calmer, more than anything happy under these circumstances. This does not look exactly normal. Marcela is confused and does not understand much that has happened,” Mayra Vargas said.

Although Marcela was found in 24 hours—her mother said that she is grateful that people lent a hand.

“To the people who did not know me and helped me look for her. I am very grateful and I want to give the opportunity to thank everyone who helped me in this process. This was very hard,” Mayra Vargas said.

The Fitchburg Police Department has not released any further information on Vargas’s return home.

