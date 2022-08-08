Single-day tickets available for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship at SentryWorld

Steven Point’s SentryWorld gets set to host 2023 U.S. Senior Open
Steven Point’s SentryWorld gets set to host 2023 U.S. Senior Open
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 8, 2022
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Single-day tickets are now available for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open, to be held next summer at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.

The championship will feature many of the world’s best senior golfers age 50 and over from June 29–July 2, including Wisconsin natives Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly, who are eligible to compete and will be among the favorites to win the prestigious event.

The Senior Open is expected to attract more than 75,000 spectators to central Wisconsin.

Daily gallery tickets range from $25 to $50. They can be purchased online at SentryWorld.com

SentryWorld was developed by Sentry Insurance in 1982 as part of a sports complex that now includes indoor tennis courts, a boutique hotel, banquet space, and restaurants. The 7,320-yard championship golf course was originally designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., who redesigned it in 2013 with on-course architects Bruce Charlton and Jay Blasi. In 2021, Jones and Charlton further renovated the course in preparation for the U.S. Senior Open.

