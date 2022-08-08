Wisconsin and Iowa food banks to receive nearly 50,000 meals

By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food banks in Wisconsin and Iowa will be receiving approximately 50,000 meals to help stock up their shelves.

These 50,000 meals came in part from Alliant Energy Customers who signed up for the company’s online management tool “My Account.”

Alliant Energy pledged to donate three meals for every customer that would sign up for the tool between May and July. Almost 16,000 customers signed up.

The meals come in extra help due to many food banks struggling to keep up with need of food pantries they support due to pandemic support slowing down and inflation hitting a new high in June.

Some of the food banks that received these meals are HACAP Food Reservoir, Food Bank of Iowa, River Bend Food Bank, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Second Harvest Foodbank and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

