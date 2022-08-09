$306 million of key projects across Wisconsin approved, will increase job market

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of $306 million in key projects on Tuesday, creating approximately 3,600 jobs for Wisconsinites.

These projects will create $553 million in economic activity and they’re currently located in 13 counties.

Some of the Commission’s approved projects include the authority to purchase the Department of Justice’s new Milwaukee Crime Lab upon completion of construction, the construction of a new facility to house Secure Residential Treatment and Diversion programming at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution, and releasing a grant to the Medical College of Wisconsin to aid in the construction of a new 150,000 GSF Cancer Research Facility.

Dane, Eau Claire, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lincoln, Marathon, Milwaukee, Monroe, Pierce, Portage, Washburn, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are all projects that will benefit from the approved projects.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the project investment Tuesday morning.

“From cancer research and educating the next generation of leaders at our UW System schools to emergency services, forensic sciences, and treatment and diversion programming, each of the investments approved today will benefit folks across our state, support local and regional economies, and strengthen our communities,” Gov. Evers explained.

Gov. Evers said these projects are a part of investing in Wisconsin’s infrastructure and future while upholding and expanding economic activity and creating family-supporting jobs within the state.

Check here for a full list of projects going underway.

