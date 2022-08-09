Baraboo police warn of catalytic converter thefts

This photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows stolen catalytic converters that...
This photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows stolen catalytic converters that were recoverd after detectives served a search warrant at a storage unit in Phoenix on Thursday, May 27, 2022. The bust came amid a national surge in thefts of the pricy auto parts that play a critical in reducing vehicle emissions and has led lawmakers in 36 states and in Washington D.C. to consider new laws to address the problem. (Phoenix Police Department via AP)(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Baraboo Police Department is warning residents about a rash of overnight catalytic converter thefts that swept through the area into Monday morning.

According to the police department, the incidents happened mainly west of Broadway between 1st and 4th Avenues, with many of them happening in the West Square Building parking lot. Investigators hope to glean information about the suspects from surveillance cameras for the lot.

The Facebook post by police did not indicate how many catalytic converters were taken.

The police department is asking people to remain vigilant and have an eye out for these types of thefts. Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call police.

