Dane County Humane Society hosting 6th annual Clear The Shelters adoption event

(NBC15)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Here’s your perfect op-paw-tunity to get a furry friend for a reduced price.

NBC15 and the Dane County Humane Society are teaming up to host the sixth annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption event Aug. 13-14.

It will be held from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. both days.

Adoption fees will be reduced for all dogs, cats, and other pets. The shelter says this event comes at a very important time where rescues across the country are having high intake and slower adoptions.

Adoptions will come on a first come, first serve basis. DCHS warns potential customers that these animals could get adopted before the event starts, so don’t risk missing an opportunity to bring one home.

DCHS asks that possible adopters check out the animals that are available for adoption on their website prior to arriving at the shelter, and adopters should be prepared to take the animal home that same day.

The Clear The Shelters Adoption Event will take place at DCHS’s Main Shelter at 5132 Voges Road in Madison.

For more information, check out the Dane County Humane Society’s adoption guide.

