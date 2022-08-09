Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior

File photo of ambulance response.
File photo of ambulance response.(Arizona's Family)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA POINTE, WI -- An Eau Claire man died while cliff jumping in Lake Superior.

According to the La Pointe Police Department, they received a call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

The caller said Curtis Wilmer, 41, had jumped off the Eagles Nest within Big Bay State Park and didn’t resurface.

His body was pulled from Lake Superior around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the conditions were dangerous at the time.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County
HWY 12 CRASH
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

Latest News

This photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows stolen catalytic converters that...
Baraboo police warn of catalytic converter thefts
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an individual in the Town of...
One dead in Jefferson Co. after reported gunfire
The Wisconsin Election Commission's MyVote website offers information on polling locations and...
Low voter turnout expected for August partisan primary
U.S. gas prices fall below $4 for the first time since March.
U.S. gas prices fall below $4
Fire generic WHNS
Dane County home worth $450,000 likely a total loss after fire