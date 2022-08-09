Fans, friends pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John rose to fame in 1978 after starring opposite John Travolta in the...
Olivia Newton-John rose to fame in 1978 after starring opposite John Travolta in the mega-popular movie musical “Grease.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There was a floral tribute for Olivia Newton-John Monday at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Australian singer and actress died at her Southern California ranch Monday morning. She was 73 years old.

Over the last 30 years, she was treated for several bouts of cancer – most recently at the base of her spine.

The four-time Grammy winner rose to fame in 1978 after starring opposite John Travolta in the mega-popular movie musical “Grease.”

Travolta paid tribute to his former co-star with a post on Instagram that read:

My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!

@johntravolta

Newton-John’s 1981 track “Physical” also went on to spend ten weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

She sold more than 100 million albums throughout her lengthy career.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County
HWY 12 CRASH
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden signs $280B CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China
FILE - Doug Mastriano, speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg,...
1/6 panel to interview Pa. governor nominee Mastriano
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an individual in the Town of...
One dead in Jefferson Co. after reported gunfire
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Jury selection begins in 2nd trial in Whitmer kidnap plot