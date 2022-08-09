Good sportsmanship: Okla. little leaguer hit in head by baseball, consoles pitcher

The score took a backseat at the Little League World Series, during Tuesday's southwest region...
The score took a backseat at the Little League World Series, during Tuesday's southwest region championship game.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (CNN) - The score took a backseat, as it often does at the Little League World Series, during Tuesday’s southwest region championship game between Texas East and Oklahoma.

Texas East’s Kaiden Shelton was on the mound and hit Oklahoma’s Isaiah Jarvis in the head with a pitch in the bottom of the first inning.

It was a scary moment, and Shelton was clearly shaken up on the mound in the aftermath.

But Jarvis comforted the pitcher by approaching the mound and giving him a hug in a moment of sportsmanship that symbolized what the event is about.

The two teams were competing for one of the 20 spots at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Ten American teams will earn their place at the regional tournaments.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County
HWY 12 CRASH
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

Latest News

Michels rallying in Waukesha
Michels rallying in Waukesha
Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns...
Hospital marketing director arrested after nearly 40 guns, ammo found in office, police say
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Police: Albuquerque man charged in killings of 2 Muslim men
One dead in Jefferson Co. shooting
One dead in Jefferson Co. shooting