Low voter turnout expected for August partisan primary

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Long lines are not expected for Tuesday’s primary election. According to the Janesville City Clerk’s Office, voter turnout Tuesday is expected to be low.

Because of this, the City of Janesville has consolidated its polling locations from ten to five. This means some voters may vote at one polling place for the August primary and another for a general election in November.

In Wisconsin, there are 3,618 polling locations for Tuesday’s primary. A full list of Madison locations is available here.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters just need to be in line at 8 p.m. to be able to vote.

Voters can check the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s MyVote Wisconsin website to verify their registration, find their polling place and see what will be on their ballot.

