Madison Night Market returns Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Night Market, coined a celebration of Madison’s unique and inspiring creative culture, returns Thursday.

The Night Market will be located along State St. and Gilman St. in the heart of downtown Madison. It will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 11.

The market is a city-wide representation of talent within the Madison community. Vendors showcase handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, prepackaged foods, and fresh produce.

The event includes live music, artists, special visiting food carts, and pop-up restaurant experiences.

