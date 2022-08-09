MPD: Delivery vehicle stolen on Madison’s east side

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said a delivery vehicle was stolen on Madison’s east side Monday morning.

A driver left a delivery vehicle running while making a delivery at an apartment building in the 1000 block of E. Washington Ave. when the vehicle was stolen.

MPD said the vehicle was reported stolen just after 10 a.m. Monday, and it was located again just before noon in the 1400 block of E. Johnson St.

No packages were stolen from the delivery vehicle, and the delivery driver’s personal property was also still inside the vehicle when it was found.

No arrests have been made yet. MPD said the investigation is still ongoing.

