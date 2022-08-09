MPD: Man arrested after throwing rocks at people on bike path

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police accused him of throwing rocks at people on a downtown Madison bike path.

MPD officers responded to a man yelling and throwing rocks at people just before 9 a.m. on the bike path at Broom St. and John Nolen Dr.

When officers attempted to deescalate the situation, the man allegedly clenched his fists and became aggressive toward the officers.

The 26-year-old man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

