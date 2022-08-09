MPD: Man injured after confronting burglar in home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said a man was injured after confronting a burglar at his home Monday night.

MPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Randall Ave. around 11:10 p.m. Monday.

The victim was at home working in his living room when he heard the suspect break into his home. When the victim confronted the burglar, a physical fight broke out, according to MPD.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries in the fight and was able to force the burglar back outside. MPD said part of the home was damaged during the fight.

MPD said when officers arrived at the scene, they formed a perimeter around the home while members of MPD K9 and drone units assisted in the search for the suspect.

A 22-year-old Madison man was located and arrested for attempted burglary, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

