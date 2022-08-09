Multiple drugs seized, four people arrested following Adams Co. drug investigation

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were arrested, multiple drugs were seized and a firearm was confiscated early August following an ongoing investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, they were able to obtain a search warrant for a property in the Town of Springville. The property contained a mobile home, surrounded with several campers, RVs and vehicles.

They were able to conduct the search at 5:15 a.m. on Aug. 1, which led to the seizure of multiple drugs of different amounts. The drugs seized included methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, THC, various paraphernalia and various pills, a release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

A firearm was also removed, and four people aged 56, 57, 59 and 64 from the Town of Springville were arrested on multiple charges.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Special Tactics and Response Team, Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, Lifestar EMS and the Adams County Department of Health and Human Services.

There is no further information available at this time.

