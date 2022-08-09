One dead in Jefferson Co. after reported gunfire

TOWN OF SUMNER, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 12:15 a.m. after hearing shots fired inside a home. As deputies arrived, they saw one person leaving the home who match the description of the suspect.

That individual was taken into custody.

The investigation into the death is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office noted. It did not release the name of the person who died, nor did it say who they detained.

In addition to the Sheriff’s deputies, authorities with the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Edgerton Police Department and EMS, as well as the Jefferson County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.