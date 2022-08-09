Picture perfect weather week!

Just one day of warmth and humidity
Wednesday looking like the warmest and most humid day of the week.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT
Key Takeaways

  • Areas of fog early this morning
  • Warmer and more humid on Wednesday
  • Overall a quiet and mild week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some towns are waking up to a bit of fog this morning, with visibility down to a half-mile in a few locations. Once the sun comes up we’ll get rid of the fog and have a pleasant Tuesday ahead! Skies will remain clear, temperatures a bit cooler than average in the upper 70s, and light easterly winds.

Some heat will begin to build on Wednesday, along with the humidity. It won’t be terribly uncomfortable, but it will be the warmest day of the week highs in the mid-80s. Dew points will be in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday afternoon. However, the burst of warmth will be short-lived as a cold front moves through Wednesday night and brings the cooler air back in. The front could spark up a stray shower or two overnight, but those chances are looking pretty slim.

Temperatures will be back below average through the end of the workweek, with humidity levels back down as well. Strong high pressure will keep our skies clear, so overall we’re looking at a very comfortable and quiet weather week! Temps will be slightly warmer for the weekend, with a few isolated showers possible on both Saturday and Sunday.

