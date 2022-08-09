Rockford gas station drops price to $2.79 per gallon

Owner says he wants to help residents in his community.
Owner Heythem Sahori has been running the gas station since 2017.
Owner Heythem Sahori has been running the gas station since 2017.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Free tacos and cheap gas? What are you waiting for!

Until 3 p.m. Tuesday, owner Heythem Sahori is helping out community members by offering fuel deals and lunch at his gas station, the Citgo Way Low at 2914 W. State St., Rockford.

“Everybody’s struggling right now. In some places, gas prices are $4, $5- $6 a gallon. So it’s just good to help the community every once in a while,” Sahori said.

Sahori says he hopes this promotion boosts morale in the area; when someone can fill up their tank for $30 or $40 when they used to fill it up for $80, they’ll feel better about their day.

When asked how he was able to give the price cut, he said “I’m losing money, basically. I mean there’s no secret way about it,” with a smile.

It’s obvious to Sahori where his priorities lie.

“I love (seeing all of the people here). These are my community, the people that feed my family.”

This isn’t the first time Sahori has given discounts on fuel; he likes to do something like this for his community about once a year.

He said when gas was cheaper, he used to have a 99-cents per gallon promotion, and as prices rose, his promotional price had to increase.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County
HWY 12 CRASH
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

Latest News

Barnes campaign to rally in Milwaukee
Barnes campaign to rally in Milwaukee
Kleefisch team makes final push for voters
Kleefisch team makes final push for voters
Michels rallying in Waukesha
Michels rallying in Waukesha
One dead in Jefferson Co. shooting
One dead in Jefferson Co. shooting
Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee
Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee