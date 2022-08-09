Dane County home worth $450,000 likely a total loss after fire

TOWN OF SPRINGDALE, Wis. (WMTV) - A home in Dane County worth $450,000 will likely become a total loss after a fire claimed the residence Monday evening.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from the Mount Horeb Police Department, were called to the scene in the 2000 block of Town Hall Rd. in the Town of Springdale, along with multiple Fire and EMS units.

A neighbor of the home had called officials and reported seeing smoke coming from the residence.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.