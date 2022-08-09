Suspect in Madison killing caught in Ohio

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg man wanted in connection with a killing last month in Madison has been captured in Ohio, the Madison Police Department confirms.

The police department reports Aquille Lowe was located in Dayton and arrested there. He remains in the Montgomery County jail, awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

MPD investigators are asking prosecutors to charge the 27-year-old Lowe with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Laron Bynum, who was killed in a July 22 shooting.

Bynum, 18, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him inside a vehicle near the Vahlen St. and N. Sherman Ave. intersection. Emergency crews tried taking life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, the police department said Bynum was likely targeted. MPD has not said if its investigators have determined a motive. The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

