‘Badger State Boxes’ distributed to residents in Green Co.

Hunger Task Force distributes "Badger Boxes" to those in need.
Hunger Task Force distributes "Badger Boxes" to those in need.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An organization is fighting hunger for local families in Green County Wednesday while also supporting local farmers and producers.

The Hunger Task Force partnered with Chalet Cheese Co-op and New Glarus Brewing to distribute the “Badger State Box.” It’s filled with local Wisconsin goodies like cheese, meats and fruits. Items are coming in from various companies, including Sassy Cow Creamery in Sun Prairie, S&R Egg Farm in Whitewater and Brunkow Cheese in Cottage Grove.

“They’re gonna see Wisconsin products inside that box, and it’s gonna hopefully bring them some happiness, remembering what good food tastes like,” said Sherrie Tussler, Director of the Hunger Task Force.

The goal of the boxes is to provide families living in more rural areas and Tribal Nations with healthy, culturally appropriate food, as well as to support state agriculture.

Boxes were distributed Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to noon at Monroe High School.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County
HWY 12 CRASH
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

Latest News

Rock County residents who want to see things improve or stay the same have the chance to share...
Rock County Board of Supervisors requests residents fill out improvement survey
As the race to November’s general election kicks into high gear, campaign strategies are likely...
Campaign strategies likely to change for Wis. candidates in general election
Wisconsin's next statewide election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Campaign strategies likely to change for Wis. candidates in general election
Rock County Board of Supervisors requests residents fill out improvement survey