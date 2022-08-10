‘Badger State Boxes’ distributed to residents in Green Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An organization is fighting hunger for local families in Green County Wednesday while also supporting local farmers and producers.

The Hunger Task Force partnered with Chalet Cheese Co-op and New Glarus Brewing to distribute the “Badger State Box.” It’s filled with local Wisconsin goodies like cheese, meats and fruits. Items are coming in from various companies, including Sassy Cow Creamery in Sun Prairie, S&R Egg Farm in Whitewater and Brunkow Cheese in Cottage Grove.

“They’re gonna see Wisconsin products inside that box, and it’s gonna hopefully bring them some happiness, remembering what good food tastes like,” said Sherrie Tussler, Director of the Hunger Task Force.

The goal of the boxes is to provide families living in more rural areas and Tribal Nations with healthy, culturally appropriate food, as well as to support state agriculture.

Boxes were distributed Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to noon at Monroe High School.

