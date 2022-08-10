Barnes to face off against Johnson for U.S. Senate seat

AP declares Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson as winners, will face off in November
Barnes campaign to rally in Milwaukee
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Click here for full election results

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mandela Barnes will face off against U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the November general election, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night.

Unofficial results project Barnes as moving forward as the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin. AP also has Johnson as winning the Republican nomination.

“I don’t fit the bill of a normal politician, and it took me a little while to understand that that’s a good thing,” Barnes said in a statement. “Because the way we’ll change Washington is by changing the people we send to Washington. And that work starts today.”

Sen. Johnson released a statement Tuesday night, describing Barnes as the Democratic Party’s “most radical left candidate for the U.S. Senate race.”

“Regardless of how Mandela Barnes and his allies in the mainstream media attempt to paint his views, Wisconsinites should not believe a word they say,” Johnson said. “The Lieutenant Governor will support all the destructive policies of President Biden and his enablers in congress.”

The Barnes campaign revealed earlier Tuesday that a union leader and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin would be speaking after the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, along with Barnes.

“Mandela Barnes has shown an unprecedented ability to unite Wisconsin,” Baldwin said. “In a coalition that includes farmers, labor unions, teachers, small business owners and working people all across the state, he’s been able to do it because he gets us.”

Barnes voted earlier Tuesday at Greentree Preparatory Academy in Milwaukee before connecting with voters at the Wisconsin State Fair. His campaign said the connections are a chance for him to hear what’s important to Wisconsinites.

“He loves talking to voters and really just having those one on one conversations,” said Communications Director Maddy McDaniel. “There is so much that we all have in common with each other, no matter where you’re from, really keep getting a sense of what people are feeling on the ground and what’s important to people in Wisconsin.”

At 35, Barnes is nearly half the age of the average U.S. senator, and would join a small group of Black senators — and be the first from Wisconsin — if he wins election to the chamber.

Related Coverage
Godlewski dropping out of Senate race, helping clear way for Barnes
Democratic Senate candidates take the stage in first televised debate
Alex Lasry drops out of Senate race
Wisconsin Dem U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson quits race

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County
HWY 12 CRASH
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Jarchow, Toney vie for chance to take on Wisconsin AG Kaul
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, voter turnout is anticipated to be 16 percent.
Low voter turnout expected for August partisan primary
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Kleefisch downplays Trump endorsement on final swing
Mandela Barnes in La Crosse
Dems look ahead to Barnes in fall race against Ron Johnson