Beloit to receive nearly $13 million for road projects

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit is set to receive more than $13 million for multiple road improvements, including installing a new bridge along Willowbrook Road.

City officials also plan to use more of the federal dollars for a reconstruction project on that road, as well as along Colley Road. The remainder is expected to go towards installing a trio of roundabouts and improving railroad crossings.

Beloit will receive more than a third of the $31 million being distributed in this round of grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE Grant Funding, Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s office explained when announcing the distributions.

“Our infrastructure is the backbone of our economy, and Wisconsin’s transportation system will be strengthened with this federal funding,” said Senator Baldwin. “Bringing this federal funding home to Wisconsin delivers more results for communities across our state.”

The other three multi-million-dollar grants listed by Baldwin’s office include nearly $10 million for Forest Co. and the Potowatomi Community that will help build a walking and biking path along U.S. 8, as well as another half-mile on at the FCPC Government complex and an ATV-only trail.

Sheboygan will get more than five million dollars for a shared-use swing bridge that spans the Sheboygan River and will be used solely for non-motorized travel. The final approximately $3 million will go to the Oneida Nation for work on the Oneida Transit bus garage.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County
HWY 12 CRASH
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

Latest News

One teen was sent tot he hospital Tuesday after a series of clashes at the Darlington swimming...
Police: ‘Pretty graphic’ fight at Darlington pool sends teen to emergency room
MPD: Driver given Narcan soon after Madison crash
Three-vehicle crash causes delays in the westbound lanes of the Madison Beltline, near Todd...
Beltline crash causes major delays near Todd Dr.
Rebecca Kleefisch concedes
Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race