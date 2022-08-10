Beloit to receive nearly $13 million for road projects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit is set to receive more than $13 million for multiple road improvements, including installing a new bridge along Willowbrook Road.

City officials also plan to use more of the federal dollars for a reconstruction project on that road, as well as along Colley Road. The remainder is expected to go towards installing a trio of roundabouts and improving railroad crossings.

Beloit will receive more than a third of the $31 million being distributed in this round of grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE Grant Funding, Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s office explained when announcing the distributions.

“Our infrastructure is the backbone of our economy, and Wisconsin’s transportation system will be strengthened with this federal funding,” said Senator Baldwin. “Bringing this federal funding home to Wisconsin delivers more results for communities across our state.”

The other three multi-million-dollar grants listed by Baldwin’s office include nearly $10 million for Forest Co. and the Potowatomi Community that will help build a walking and biking path along U.S. 8, as well as another half-mile on at the FCPC Government complex and an ATV-only trail.

Sheboygan will get more than five million dollars for a shared-use swing bridge that spans the Sheboygan River and will be used solely for non-motorized travel. The final approximately $3 million will go to the Oneida Nation for work on the Oneida Transit bus garage.

