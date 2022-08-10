Beltline crash causes major delays near Todd Dr.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A three-vehicle wreck on the Beltline is causing major delays for rush hour drivers.

The crash happened shortly around 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Beltline about a mile past Todd Dr. The right lane of the highway is closed as a result of the incident.

A Wisconsin Dept. of Transportaion traffic camera showed major backups.

Authorities have not said if any injuries were reported.

