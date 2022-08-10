Breezy & cooler Thursday; Watching for rain/warm-up this Weekend

A cold front may trigger a few pop-up showers/storms this evening. Cooler weather is expected to wrap up the work week.
Dew points will drop into the 50s on Thursday/Friday. This drop in moisture will be...
Dew points will drop into the 50s on Thursday/Friday. This drop in moisture will be complemented by a drop into the 70s.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • A few spotty showers/storms this evening
  • Cooler & breezy Thursday
  • Showers/storms possible in the West on Friday; More scattered on Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High-pressure has kept sunshine over Wisconsin for much of Thursday – SW winds have ushered in warmer air. An advancing cold front will encounter a favorable environment for pop-up showers & a few storms. Hi-res models show a few pop-up showers during the late afternoon/evening hours across central Wisconsin. A few of those showers may roll into northern sections of the area.

The cold front brings in a breezy northerly wind for Thursday - dropping temperatures into the upper 70s. High-pressure will keep conditions calm through Friday.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

As high-pressure moves East, warmer air & moisture will advance into southern Wisconsin. A weak low-pressure system will generate showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday/Saturday. A band of showers/storms rolls into the region on Friday afternoon with rain becoming more spotty on Saturday.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s over the weekend.

An upper level ridge is positioned across the mountain West next week. Meanwhile, an upper-level trough will cling to the Eastern U.S. for part of the week. With southern Wisconsin sandwiched between these two features, much of the weather forecast appears calm - minus a few isolated showers.

Highs will remain in the mid - upper 70s next week.

Allergy levels will be on the increase in the weeks ahead.

