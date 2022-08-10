Governor Evers kicks of reelection campaign with prospective lieutenant governor

Governor Evers and prospective Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez kicked off Ever's "Doing the Thing Right tour" Wednesday Morning
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Evers kicked off his “Doing the Thing Right” reelection campaign tour Wednesday Morning.

This event was the first of many in a long road to the general midterm elections this November.

The governor held this post-primary event at Monty’s Blue Plate Diner on Madison’s east side and was joined by the winner of last night’s lieutenant governor primary- Sara Rodriguez.

The candidate that Evers will face off, Tim Michels, won the GOP primary race last night after Rebecca Kleefish conceded.

“At the end of the day, Wisconsinites are going to vote for me and Sara because of the positions that we’ve taken and the success that we’ve had. And those issues are issues that are important to Wisconsin,” incumbent Gov. Evers said.

Evers added that his campaign focus includes cutting taxes on the middle class, fixing roads and bridges and increasing funding for schools.

To hear more about Governor Evers’ campaign and goals for Wisconsin, check out NBC15′s exclusive interview between reporter Elizabeth Wadas and the governor.

