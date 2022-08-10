BGCDC doubles buyback for some gun owners at Madison & Dane Co. event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (BGCDC) is throwing in additional $250 in gift cards to community members that bring in certain types of guns to a trade-in event, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.

This is in addition to the $250 being offered by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department.

In the buyback held by Dane Co. Sheriff’s Department and Madison Police Department, gun owners that bring in the first five assault-style rifles will be given a $250 gift card in addition to the flat rate that is set. The weapon must be a rapid-fire, magazine-fed rifle, which includes AR-15s, event officials said.

“Too often, firearms can get into the wrong hands. The Sheriff’s Office is providing this opportunity for citizens to safely turn in unwanted firearms and possibly prevent a tragedy,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett previously wrote about the program.

County supervisors previously approved Saturday, Aug. 13, as the tentative date for its ‘Gifts for Guns’ effort. That date is now confirmed, and the event is set to take place at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The money, Dane Co. officials say, is meant to be spent on basic necessities like groceries and gas.

Other than the exclusive offer from BGCDC, flat rates are set for how much each type of firearm will be worth. During the event, law enforcement will be offering:

Firearm Value Assault Style Rifle $250 Ghost Guns $200 Handguns/Rifles/Shotguns $100 Revolvers $50 BB Guns/Pellet Guns/Facsimile firearms $10-$25

The Sheriff’s Office has highlighted that this is a No Questions Asked program. People trading their guns will not be required to give their names, personal information, or information about the weapons. There are, however, guidelines for bringing the guns and no walkups will be allowed.

Rules for bringing guns to buyback:

Firearms must be transported unloaded and inside a trunk or cargo are of your vehicle.

Firearms should be either wrapped, cased or boxed.

Magazines and ammunition must be in a separate area of the vehicle (such as the backseat).

Firearms must be in working condition.

The county budgeted $32,000 for buying the weapons; however the Sheriff’s Office has been accepting donations to be spent on the program. More information on donating is available via email.

