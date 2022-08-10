Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch announces she is conceding Tuesday night in the race to be Wisconsin’s governor.

Her concession sets up businessman Tim Michels to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Kleefisch said. “I have never seen a harder working, more dedicated team of activists than the one here tonight, God bless you. I am so proud to call you friends.”

Kleefisch backed Michels in her concession speech, urging her supporters to stay in the fight against Gov. Evers.

Outside the Rebecca Kleefisch camp on primary Election Day in Oconomowoc. Polls show Kleefisch and Tim Michels are neck and neck in the poll predictions for republicans Governor nominee. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/9EwFSvaOvp — Elizabeth Wadas TV (@ElizabethWadas) August 9, 2022

The Kleefisch campaign said the former lieutenant governor voted early Tuesday morning when the polls opened at 7 a.m. in Sullivan, Wisconsin.

Kleefisch launched her campaign for governor on Sept. 9, 2021, making her one of the candidates that’s been in the race for the Republican seat the longest.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker joined Kleefisch in Pewaukee last week for a round table discussion with law enforcement officials.

The 2022 General Election takes place on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.