Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race

Kleefisch team makes final push for voters
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Click here for full election results

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch announces she is conceding Tuesday night in the race to be Wisconsin’s governor.

Her concession sets up businessman Tim Michels to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Kleefisch said. “I have never seen a harder working, more dedicated team of activists than the one here tonight, God bless you. I am so proud to call you friends.”

Kleefisch backed Michels in her concession speech, urging her supporters to stay in the fight against Gov. Evers.

The Kleefisch campaign said the former lieutenant governor voted early Tuesday morning when the polls opened at 7 a.m. in Sullivan, Wisconsin.

Kleefisch launched her campaign for governor on Sept. 9, 2021, making her one of the candidates that’s been in the race for the Republican seat the longest.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker joined Kleefisch in Pewaukee last week for a round table discussion with law enforcement officials.

The 2022 General Election takes place on Nov. 8.

