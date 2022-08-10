Madison provisional voters have until Friday to get photo ID’s to County Clerk

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Clerks Office is reminding provisional voters to provide their photo ID’s so their ballots count before the deadline on Friday.

Voters who were given a provisional ballot have until 4 p.m. Friday to provide the Clerk’s Office with their identification. The City stated 25 provisional ballots were issued at various polling places on Tuesday.

Provisional voters can provide their form of ID to the Clerk’s Office in person, or through email or fax.

Here is a list of acceptable forms of ID that can be used for voting:

Wisconsin driver license expiring after 11/03/2020

Wisconsin DOT-issued photo ID card expiring after 11/03/2020

U.S. passport expiring after 11/03/2020

Military ID card expiring after 11/03/2020

Certificate of naturalization issued within last 2 years

Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or state ID receipt

Unexpired ID receipt issued by the Wisconsin DOT through the ID Petition Process

ID card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin, regardless of expiration date

Unexpired ID issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college—must contain issuance date, student signature, and expiration date within 2 years of issuance, along with proof of current enrollment.

Unexpired ID issued by the Veterans Health Administration

Citation or notice of intent to revoke or suspend Wisconsin driver license, issued within 60 days of the election

The ID doesn’t need to show a current address for the voter. The Clerk’s Office also notes that the Dane County Voter ID Coalition offers free help with the state ID application process.

