McFarland clerk impressed with primary voter turn out

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - The McFarland clerk treasurer is impressed with the number of people who voted in the 2022 partisan primary.

According to clerk treasurer Cassandra Suettinger, 32% of Village of McFarland’s 6,500 registered voters turned out at the polls by 4 p.m.

“This definitely feels like a higher turnout than a lot of primaries I’ve been apart of,” Suettinger said. “People seem to want to get out today and make their voice count today which is great.”

She’s worked as the clerk treasurer for six years and said there were no major issues facilitating voting for people at the McFarland Municipal Center.

“This is how we cast our vote and how people voice their opinions, through the ballot,” Suettinger said. “We choose the people who are in charge and make our decisions and that’s a really big deal here in America.”

McFarland resident Mary Rapp voted on Tuesday and said she rarely misses an election.

“I just think that if I don’t come and vote then I don’t have the right to complain. That’s my theory,” Rapp said. “You don’t get an opportunity to very often to influence what happens in your life particularly on a political level and if you don’t take advantage you’ve missed that opportunity.”

