Mini Warm-Up Today

Slight chance for rain overnight
Today won’t be too uncomfortable, but temperatures in the mid-80s and higher dew points will make it feel more summer-like than yesterday.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • A bit warmer and more humid today
  • A few showers possible overnight
  • Cooler temperatures return to end the workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As high-pressure shifts to our south today, skies will remain clear but we’ll bring in some warmer air into the upper Midwest, along with more moisture. Today won’t be too uncomfortable, but temperatures in the mid-80s and higher dew points will make it feel more summer-like than yesterday. A cold front will sweep through the region overnight tonight that will push that summer-y air out and bring the cooler air back in.

That frontal boundary could spark up a few showers overnight tonight, but those chances are looking pretty slim as this front is on the weaker side of things.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Any cloud cover we build in overnight will clear out on Thursday, leaving us with sunny skies and temperatures back in the upper 70s. More of the same on Friday before temperatures warm a few more degrees for the weekend. We still have slight rain chances this weekend: right now it looks like the main chances are Friday night into Saturday morning, and maybe a few stray showers on Sunday. Both chances are isolated at this point so even if a shower does pop up, outdoor plans this weekend should be good to go!

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County
HWY 12 CRASH
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

Latest News

Allergy Levels
Nice stretch of Weather
NBC15 Aug 9
Mild & quiet weather week -- NBC15
Wednesday looking like the warmest and most humid day of the week.
Picture perfect weather week!
Lower temperatures & dew points
Drying out this week