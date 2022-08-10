Mini Warm-Up Today

Key Takeaways

A bit warmer and more humid today

A few showers possible overnight

Cooler temperatures return to end the workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As high-pressure shifts to our south today, skies will remain clear but we’ll bring in some warmer air into the upper Midwest, along with more moisture. Today won’t be too uncomfortable, but temperatures in the mid-80s and higher dew points will make it feel more summer-like than yesterday. A cold front will sweep through the region overnight tonight that will push that summer-y air out and bring the cooler air back in.

That frontal boundary could spark up a few showers overnight tonight, but those chances are looking pretty slim as this front is on the weaker side of things.

Any cloud cover we build in overnight will clear out on Thursday, leaving us with sunny skies and temperatures back in the upper 70s. More of the same on Friday before temperatures warm a few more degrees for the weekend. We still have slight rain chances this weekend: right now it looks like the main chances are Friday night into Saturday morning, and maybe a few stray showers on Sunday. Both chances are isolated at this point so even if a shower does pop up, outdoor plans this weekend should be good to go!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.