MPD: Driver given Narcan soon after Madison crash

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(AP) - The driver accused of crashing into a woman’s vehicle was found semi-conscious and needing Narcan after she chased him down, the police department reported.

The victim told MPD investigators that her vehicle was rear-ended shortly before 1 p.m. and the man drove off. She tailed him until catching up with his vehicle along Fish Hatchery Road, near Park Street, the MPD report continued.

When officers approached the 30-year-old man’s still-running vehicle, they found the suspect semi-conscious and pried open a window to reach him, according to the police department. When they reached him, the officers needed to administer Narcan, which is used to treat people believed to be suffering from opioid overdoses.

The report stated the driver admitted to having used drugs before getting behind the wheel and officers also found some his vehicle. He was cited for operating while intoxicated and MPD gave him information about the MARARI program, which is designed to help people in Dane Co. who commit non-violent, low-level crimes.

