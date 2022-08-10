No injuries after delivery van crashes into Dane Co. business

Delivery vehicle crashes into Dane Co. business
Delivery vehicle crashes into Dane Co. business
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County business’ building is considered a total loss Wednesday after a delivery truck crashed into it, authorities reported.

The truck drove through a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie, according to a post from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, then collided with the Mounds Creek Siding building.

Officials believe that inattentive driving and the foggy conditions were a cause in the collision.

No one was hurt, the sheriff’s office added.

Delivery vehicle crashes into Dane County business.
Delivery vehicle crashes into Dane County business.

