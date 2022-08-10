Pet of the Week: Meet Kelly!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week is 14 pounds of pure puppy bliss!

At just 4 months old, the shelter believes Kelly to be some sort of labrador and retriever mix. She loves her puppy naps, but she also loves getting the zoomies, chewing on all her favorite toys and learning her basic training like leash walking and other commands.

As Kelly is still a puppy, she will need a family willing to put in the work to train her and teach her puppy manners. Luckily, this pup is very treat motivated and seems like she would catch on very quickly!

Interested in adopting Kelly? She is available right now at the Dane County Humane Society.

Plus, in other good news — if you’re interested in adopting Kelly or any other available animals at DCHS, they will be available at a reduced price for the sixth annual Clear the Shelter pet adoption event on Aug. 13 and 14. For more information on the Clear the Shelter campaign, click here.

