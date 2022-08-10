Police: ‘Pretty graphic’ fight at Darlington pool sends teen to emergency room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a series of clashes Tuesday afternoon at the Darlington’s swimming pool and nearby basketball courts, parents of children who were there at the time may want to talk to them about what they saw, the city’s police department cautioned.

“Frankly, it was pretty graphic, and younger witnesses may have found it disturbing,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post after watching video of the fight, which sent one teen to the hospital. The post recommended parents may want to see if their child needs to talk about it and offered tips about talking to children when they are scared.

The police department described the confrontations as “an isolated and rare incident that involved a small group of teens.” It assured families the parks department has already banned them all.

The statement on the teen who was taken to the emergency room did not indicate how badly that individual was hurt. Police also did not say what may have led to the fight.

The Darlington Police Department has launched an investigation into the fight, and it is asking anyone who saw something or has a child who was there to reach out. They are also looking to obtain any video of what happened.

