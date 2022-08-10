The Reynolds Pamphlet, other rare historical documents to be displayed in the Overture Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Spoiler Alert: Alexander Hamilton had a torrid affair, and you can read all about it at a pop-up exhibit featuring the Reynolds Pamphlet, among other rare documents at select ‘Hamilton” shows at the Overture Center throughout August.

The Wisconsin Historical Society’s collection of these documents, including the original newspaper printing of George Washington’s farewell address, handwritten letters by founding fathers, the infamous Reynolds Pamphlet, and more will be on display in the lobby of the center.

The exhibit will be available from the time doors open through intermission, and is available to the public as well.

‘Hamilton” shows that will feature this exhibit are on Aug. 9, 10, 14, 18, and 19.

To learn more about the exhibit, visit the Wisconsin Historical Society’s website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.