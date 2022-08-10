Rock County Board of Supervisors requests residents fill out improvement survey

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents who want to see things improve or stay the same have the chance to share their opinions through a survey.

The Rock County Board of Supervisors is hoping community members fill out an online feedback survey, something the board has never done to this scale.

The survey consists of 21 questions and can be found here.

One question asks tax payers to rank the top three challenges they face and would like the board to prioritize.

Before the board sets their five year strategic plan and annual budget, they want to hear feedback from residents.

“You need to take a pause and assess where you’re at, what you’ve done and where you want to go. It’s something we need to do,” Rock County administrator assistant Randy Terronez said. “Unless we have a plan that identifies and prioritizes a set of goals and objectives we tend to go from crisis to crisis or opportunity to opportunity.”

