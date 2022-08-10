Toney wins GOP Attorney General primary, Jarchow concedes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The November ballot for the Wisconsin Attorney General is now set. Republican Eric Toney will take on Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul.

With 95 percent of the precincts reporting, Eric Toney led over Adam Jarchow by just a few thousand votes. Though he was within the margin to request a recount, Jarchow conceded early Wednesday morning.

The candidate released a statement on Twitter saying it was a close and highly contested race where he “came up just short.”

Jarchow went on to pledge his full support to Eric Toney.

Toney has served as the Fond du Lac County District Attorney since 2012.

In a close and highly contested race, we came up just short.



It's time to unite behind @EricJToney and ensure he has the resources and support needed to fire Josh Kaul. Eric Toney has my full support.



I want to thank our team of volunteers and dedicated supporters across WI. — Adam Jarchow (@AdamforAG) August 10, 2022

