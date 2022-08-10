Two hospitalized after head-on collision in Grant County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two drivers were sent to the hospital on Friday after one of the drivers fell asleep on CTY U in Beetown Township, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to officials, around 11:45 a.m. a 58-year-old woman was going westbound on CTY U near Rattlesnake Road when she allegedly drifted off and veered her 2017 Dodge Journey towards the center line. A 48-year-old man from Dubuque was driving in the opposite direction in his company’s 2010 Ford F250 truck when he saw the woman swerving. He tried to get out of the way, but the cars collided.

The Minnesota woman’s car struck the truck on the driver’s side front panel and both cars shot into ditches: the Dodge in the north and the truck in the south ditch, officials said.

The F250 started on fire but the Iowa man was able to free himself before the car was fully engulfed in flames. The truck burnt to its frame, according to Grant Co. officials. The Journey also had significant damage to the front end.

Grant County officials said both drivers were severely injured in the crash and transported from the scene to Grant Regional Health Center.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Bloomington Fire Department, Bloomington JAWS, Cassville EMS, and Lancaster EMS. Both cars were moved by B&M towing of Bloomington.

The woman was cited for inattentive driving.

