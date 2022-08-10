Vehicle crash causes lane closure on the Beltline near Whitney Way

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are responding Wednesday afternoon to a crash causing a lane closure on the Beltline after a vehicle drove into the median, Dane County Dispatch confirmed.

Dispatch said that the left lane of traffic going westbound between the Whitney Way and Gammon Road exits is closed due to a crash.

People started calling around 5:30 p.m. to report that a vehicle was driving erratically, Dane County officials said. The driver’s vehicle may have had a flat tire and it crashed into the median line before the Gammon Road exit, Dane County Dispatch said.

Officials added that the callers said the car may have started on fire after it crashed. Madison Police are assisted at the scene by City of Madison Fire and EMS.

Dispatch was unable to confirm if there are any injuries.

