Woman dies after crash in Township of Emmet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman died after a crash in the Township of Emmet on Tuesday evening, according to the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a crash on the northbound off-ramp of STH 26 to eastbound travel onto the STH 16, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Investigators determined the driver was driving too fast and did not slow down for the curve, traveled off the roadway and overturned several times. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

The crash is still under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

