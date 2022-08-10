Woman dies after crash in Township of Emmet

Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting
Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting(MGN)
By Elizabeth Karnowski
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman died after a crash in the Township of Emmet on Tuesday evening, according to the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a crash on the northbound off-ramp of STH 26 to eastbound travel onto the STH 16, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Investigators determined the driver was driving too fast and did not slow down for the curve, traveled off the roadway and overturned several times. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

The crash is still under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County
HWY 12 CRASH
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

Latest News

Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
Barnes to face off against Johnson for U.S. Senate seat
Sen. Baldwin, MG&E gather to talk about future of Wisconsin EV infrastructure
Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric...
Wisconsin to receive $79 million for electric vehicle charging stations
Barnes campaign to rally in Milwaukee
Barnes campaign to rally in Milwaukee