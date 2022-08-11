City of Beloit Police seek to identify individual pictured in robbery

City of Beloit release photos of robbery suspect
City of Beloit release photos of robbery suspect(City of Beloit)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Department is looking for help in finding a person pictured in a recent robbery.

Though the agency didn’t include any more information about the incident in its Facebook post, Beloit police are asking those who think they know the individual to reach out.

If you recognize the person in the photo, you can call the non-emergency number (608)757-2244 or leave a P3 Tip: reference case number BE2232686.

