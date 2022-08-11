Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash

FILE - Crash
FILE - Crash(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash.

The medical examiner’s office finished a forensic examination on Aug. 2 and additional testing is being conducted.

In a report from the Madison Police Department on Aug. 1, it said officers arrived around 2:20 p.m. to the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way for a crash involving a bicycle and a box truck.

Cummings was pronounced dead at the scene, the medical examiner’s office added.

MPD and the medical examiner’s office are still investigating this death.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated...
Authorities warn of suspicious activity at night in Green County
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One person dead after multiple agencies respond to crash in Iowa County
HWY 12 CRASH
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

Latest News

Hamilton’s Bryson Bruce ready for the “cheese curd lifestyle” in Madison
Hamilton’s Bryson Bruce ready for the “cheese curd lifestyle” in Madison
The beer festival returns to full capacity in 2022 and being scaled back in 2021 and cancelled...
‘The Great Taste of the Midwest’ returns to full capacity in Madison this weekend
‘The Great Taste of the Midwest’ returns to full capacity in Madison this weekend
‘The Great Taste of the Midwest’ returns to full capacity in Madison this weekend
Jail bars
Prosecutors: Green Bay man plotted girlfriend’s murder from jail