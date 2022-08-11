Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash.

The medical examiner’s office finished a forensic examination on Aug. 2 and additional testing is being conducted.

In a report from the Madison Police Department on Aug. 1, it said officers arrived around 2:20 p.m. to the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way for a crash involving a bicycle and a box truck.

Cummings was pronounced dead at the scene, the medical examiner’s office added.

MPD and the medical examiner’s office are still investigating this death.

