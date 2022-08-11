DHS opens applications for home and community-based service grants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday that the first round of applications are open for the home and community-based service grants.

The first round of applications includes $30 million in grant funding to help older adults or those who have disabilities live independently in their community.

“We’re putting these funds to work here in Wisconsin to improve our home and community-based services,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said. “These grants will allow us to support efforts proposed by providers and other partners who have innovative ideas to improve options for people across Wisconsin who rely on Medicaid-funded home and community based services, based on the work they do every day in communities serving our members and participants.”

Grant awards can range from $25,000 to $2 million, according to DHS.

Grant awards can benefit projects that strengthen home and community-based services and support quality and innovation of services in Wisconsin.

Eligible applicants include:

Providers whose work supports people in Wisconsin’s HCBS programs

Managed care organizations who work with HCBS programs in Wisconsin

IRIS consultant agencies

Universities whose work supports HCBS providers or participants

Advocacy agencies who work on behalf of HCBS participants

Professional associations that represent HCBS providers

Local government agencies who support HCBS providers or participants

Eligible organizations can apply for the grants here.

The first round of applications will close Sept. 12, 2022. A second round of applications will open in Feb. 2022.

