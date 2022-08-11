Madison coffee shop robbed and vandalized

If I ever have to think about putting bars on my windows or something like that to protect my space, then it’s lost its meaning.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison coffee shop owner is working to move forward after her business was robbed Tuesday night.

EVP Coffee on East Washington Avenue was broken into around 10:30 p.m. The inside of the shop was also vandalized.

The owner, Tracy Danner, said a window was shattered and an ATM machine and cash register were both damaged. EVP Coffee shared the news on its Facebook page which resulted in an outpour of support from the community.

“I have received so much support, and I feel so much love,” Danner said.

According to Danner, the shop’s name, EVP, is an acronym that stands for a common French saying “etes-vous prest.”

Danner said the act of crime went against what the saying means.

“For me, etes-vous prets (EVP) is about serving people in the spirit of kindness and love and respectfully,” Danner said. “This is like the antithesis of what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to create community, and just serve people and be kind.”

This isn’t the first time EVP Coffee has been robbed, Danner said.

“But you know, there’s a point where it won’t be worth it,” Danner said. “I just will have to stop because it’s not what it’s about. And for me I always said, ‘if I ever have to think about putting bars on my windows or something like that to protect my space, then it’s lost its meaning.’”

EVP Coffee closed down Wednesday while employees cleaned up the damage. The store will reopen Thursday.

