Madison man faces several charges after rush hour Beltline crash

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 40-year-old man was arrested after multiple callers reported seeing him driving slowly on the Madison Beltline and striking guard rails before crashing during rush hour on Wednesday, police stated.

Police responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the Beltline at Gammon Road. The agency’s report said the vehicle crashed and the driver got out of the vehicle.

The driver became unresponsive and a MPD officer revived him by administering a dose of Narcan, which is used to treat people believed to be suffering from opioid overdoses. The man was then taken to a local hospital.

According to MPD’s report, the man lunged at an officer, hit one of them and allegedly sexually assaulted someone while at the hospital.

The Madison man was booked on his first count of operating while intoxicated offense as well as resisting arrest, battery to law enforcement and fourth-degree sexual assault.

This is the second time this week MPD has reported having to use Narcan on a driver. In a separate crash on Tuesday, MPD stated the driver admitted to having used drugs before getting behind the wheel and officers also found some his vehicle. He was cited for operating while intoxicated and MPD gave him information about the MARARI program, which is designed to help people in Dane Co. who commit non-violent, low-level crimes.

