Madison police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

The Madison Police Department is trying to locate Asyah Gibson.
The Madison Police Department is trying to locate Asyah Gibson.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking the public for its help locating a twelve-year-old girl who has not been seen since Tuesday.

According to the police department, Asyah Gibson was last seen around noon that day, in the 3300 block of E. Washington Ave., and is believed to have run away from home.

She stands 5′5″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds, MPD reported. She has long, black hair and sometimes wears it in a ponytail. When she was last seen, she was wearing a gray t-shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts, is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

