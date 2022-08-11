Madison teen arrested for bomb threats at Memorial High, other schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison teenager is accused of making bomb threats at multiple schools, including Memorial High School, over a three-month period beginning in February.

The 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with the threats and booked on a single count of being the party to a crime of causing a bomb scare. The Madison Police Department noted in a statement about the arrest that detectives plan to refer multiple felony, party to a crime charges connected to bomb scares and terrorist threats.

The suspect is a student at Memorial High, which was the target of a weeklong string of threats beginning in late February. He is also accused of threats against schools in other counties. The police department did not say how many threats investigators have linked to him. In all, the threats, which began that February, lasted until April.

None of the threats were deemed credible, MPD noted.

MPD’s investigation into the threats remains ongoing and the police department says it is working with other agencies on the case.

